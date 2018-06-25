Victory Slap: Nipsey Hussle Smacked The Holy Ghost Out Of Someone At The BET Awards And The Reactions Are Gold

Damn why Nipsey slapped dude mad hard lmao pic.twitter.com/GhXmtCPXJ0 — 🇪🇨 J.A.M.🇪🇨 (@MrAcosta89) June 24, 2018

Nipsey Hussle Smacked A Guy

There were fireworks before the BET Awards even started on Sunday, as Nipsey Hussle seemed to get into some altercation with a guy who may or may not have been a BET employee. How was it all resolved? With Nip smacking the hellfire and brimstone out of the poor guy. The slap was loud as hell, too.

Twitter of course came with the memes and jokes for that a$$. It was the purest of comedy and we are here for the laughs. Take a look and enjoy…