Rumor Control: Here’s Why Nipsey Hussle *Allegedly* Slapped That #BETAwards Employee Like A $2 Ho…

Nipsey Hussle Slaps BET Employee Over Dispute

Everyone has been asking questions since video surfaced yesterday of rapper Nipsey Hussle (allegedly) slapping the fire out of a man on video right before his BET Awards Pre-show performance.

Why did he do it??? Who was that guy?

Reportedly, the man was an employee in charge of overlooking parking in the talent entry area. The guy and Nipsey were arguing because he was given a hard time as Nip was trying to pull in with his security to make his pre-show performance. Even after Nipsey got out and explained he was talent, they wouldn’t let the argument rest.

As you can hear in this video of the incident, the Crenshaw rapper tells dude to “finish his job” and “pick up a cone or something”.

That’s when things escalated…dude knocks a cone out of Nipsey’s security guard’s hand.

Pow! According to TheJasmineBrand, Nip was arrested, but it must have been brief. He made it right on time for his performance with YG outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center. The rapper has yet to comment on the situation.

Whew! That was a whirlwind. What do YOU think about this situation?