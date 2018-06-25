Things That Make You Say Hmmm: Did Donald Glover Steal #ThisIsAmerica From THIS Unsuspecting Rapper?
- By Bossip Staff
Did Childish Gambino Steal “This Is America”?
Twitter is twittering about Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ and they’re saying that he may have jacked the song. The highly praised single has an infectious chant-like melody at the beginning and takes a turn into a more serious tone…but did he steal that from a rapper name Jase Harley?
People seem to think so.
Jase Harley’s “American Pharoah” was posted on youtube in 12016. The song is now being posted and discussed everywhere for being VERY similar to Gambino’s record.
If anything, this is giving the unknown artist some shine. He has yet to comment on the situation.
What do YOU think? Do you hear any similarities?