Things That Make You Say Hmmm: Did Donald Glover Steal #ThisIsAmerica From THIS Unsuspecting Rapper?

Did Childish Gambino Steal “This Is America”?

Twitter is twittering about Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ and they’re saying that he may have jacked the song. The highly praised single has an infectious chant-like melody at the beginning and takes a turn into a more serious tone…but did he steal that from a rapper name Jase Harley?

People seem to think so.

LMAO so Donald Glover stole "This Is America" from some dude who got 4,000 views on YouTube in 2016 😂😂https://t.co/04n7WRckqk pic.twitter.com/UZ3pxokfvy — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 24, 2018

Jase Harley’s “American Pharoah” was posted on youtube in 12016. The song is now being posted and discussed everywhere for being VERY similar to Gambino’s record.

They sound an awful lot alike… pic.twitter.com/1HOKFfJsxW — Trouble 🍍 (@LongDonnSilver) June 24, 2018

If anything, this is giving the unknown artist some shine. He has yet to comment on the situation.

@jaseharleymedia the Bino thing aside, you have some great music my man. Definitely made some new fans today. — Mason Jordan (@Masjord) June 24, 2018

What do YOU think? Do you hear any similarities?