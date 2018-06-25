Did Blac Youngsta’s Poon-Poppingly Delicious Skripper Party Get YFN Lucci In Trouble With Reginae?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Blac Youngsta’s CRAZY Skripper Party Gets YFN Lucci In Trouble
Trouble in trap paradise for YFN Lucci and his spicy young thang Reginae? Wellll maybe, if you view Lucci deleting her pics from his IG after getting caught up in booty obsessed Blac Youngsta’s poon-poppingly delicious skripper party in LA that blew up the internet while also apparently blowing up his baeship with Reginae before their seemingly boo’d up appearance at the BET Awards.
Peep the aftermath of Blac Youngsta’s p-popalicious skripper party on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET/MTV/TRL/Getty Images