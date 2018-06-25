Did Blac Youngsta’s Poon-Poppingly Delicious Skripper Party Get YFN Lucci In Trouble With Reginae?

Reginae looking at Blac Youngsta’s IG story pic.twitter.com/shgJk8pemx — L.A. (@LA_isOfficial) June 24, 2018

Blac Youngsta’s CRAZY Skripper Party Gets YFN Lucci In Trouble

Trouble in trap paradise for YFN Lucci and his spicy young thang Reginae? Wellll maybe, if you view Lucci deleting her pics from his IG after getting caught up in booty obsessed Blac Youngsta’s poon-poppingly delicious skripper party in LA that blew up the internet while also apparently blowing up his baeship with Reginae before their seemingly boo’d up appearance at the BET Awards.

Lucci tryna tell Reginae what he was doing at Blac Youngsta's party pic.twitter.com/1KgHpHXjGL — J. Larry (@TheRealJLarry) June 24, 2018

Peep the aftermath of Blac Youngsta’s p-popalicious skripper party on the flip.