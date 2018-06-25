Don’t Be Salty, Shad: People Think THIS Proves That Joie Chavis Is Carrying Future’s Fifth Child

- By Bossip Staff
Knocked up or nah???

Is Joie Chavis Pregnant With Future’s Baby?

There’s a rumor swirling that Shad “Bow Wow” Moss’ ex/baby’s mother is expecting.

As previously reported Joie Chavis has reportedly been dating Future since late December and even though they reportedly broke up, there’s a picture surfacing seemingly showing Joie’s pregnant belly.

The photo comes via GossipInTheCity who took a screenshot of Joie at a superhero-themed kids party, and in the second photo, she looks noticeably pregnant.

Swipe!🤫🍷 Congrats @future 😘 #exclusivegossip #gossipinthecity

A post shared by Gossip in the city (@gossipinthecity) on

If you’re keeping count, this would be baby #5 for the Atlanta rapper and the SECOND one of Bow Wow’s exes that Future’s having a child with, Ciara being the first.

Ciara, Future

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

For all we know Joie could’ve moved on to someone else—but either way, if she is pregnant, congrats girl!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS/Vipix/Splash News

Do YOU think Joie’s expecting? Take a look at some of her recent IG posts for clues.

Joie’s most recent photo is being flooded with congratulatory messages even though she doesn’t look pregnant at all.

Casual days in @fashionnova 🤓

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

It could be an old photo.

Joie posted this last month. Where’s the bump?

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Joie also posted this bikni photo in April.

Wavy.

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Wednesday. Brows @ibrowsbyeb 💘 #ibrowsbyeb Lashes @getlashedla 💘

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

When leg day starts to pay off 😊💪🏽 Shorts: @fashionnova

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Painful shoes that look good.

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

    Out here eating salads and French fries, trying to find a balance 😂 Pants: @fashionova

    A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

    lil mama so fine 💋

    A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

    Trying to adjust to this bipolar weather in Cali 😒 Cozy in @fashionnova

    A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

    From the gym to the streets, in @fashionnova 😏

    A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

