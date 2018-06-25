Don’t Be Salty, Shad: People Think THIS Proves That Joie Chavis Is Carrying Future’s Fifth Child

Knocked up or nah???

Is Joie Chavis Pregnant With Future’s Baby?

There’s a rumor swirling that Shad “Bow Wow” Moss’ ex/baby’s mother is expecting.

As previously reported Joie Chavis has reportedly been dating Future since late December and even though they reportedly broke up, there’s a picture surfacing seemingly showing Joie’s pregnant belly.

The photo comes via GossipInTheCity who took a screenshot of Joie at a superhero-themed kids party, and in the second photo, she looks noticeably pregnant.

(Swipe to see it)

If you’re keeping count, this would be baby #5 for the Atlanta rapper and the SECOND one of Bow Wow’s exes that Future’s having a child with, Ciara being the first.

For all we know Joie could’ve moved on to someone else—but either way, if she is pregnant, congrats girl!

Do YOU think Joie’s expecting? Take a look at some of her recent IG posts for clues.