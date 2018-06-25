Yikes: Kanye West Feared Kim Would Divorce Him After “Slavery Was A Choice”, But He’s Still “Not Backing Down, Bro”
Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him After TMZ
America’s 2nd most asinine azzhole, Kanye West, recently chopped it up with Jon Caramanica of the New York Times. Mr. West spoke on his personal struggle with his mental state, his irreparably eroded his public image due to the now-infamous visit to TMZ and much more.
Expounding on a lyric on “Wouldn’t Leave”, Kanye reveals that he truly believed that Kim might divorce him over his “slavery was a choice” comments.
“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’” he said. “So that was a real conversation.”
It should come as no surprise that Kanye also would rather not have facts and information in order to inform his opinions.
Having a political opinion that’s overly informed, it’s like knowing how to dress, as opposed to being a child — “I like this.” I hear Trump talk and I’m like, I like the way it sounds, knowing that there’s people who like me that don’t like the way it sounds.
Whatever the f*** that means. Flip the page to see how Kanye tried to moonwalk his Calabasas azz out of his stupidity.
Kanye West will never shake off the TMZ interview where he said slavery sounded like a choice. It will mark him forever, emblazoned on him like the scar that runs down Michael K. Williams’ face.
Unfortunately, that won’t stop him from trying or apologizing.
What I would say is actually it’s literally like I feel like I’m in court having to justify a robbery that I didn’t actually commit, where I’m having to somehow reframe something that I never said. I feel stupid to have to say out loud that I know that being put on the boat was — but also I’m not backing down, bro. What I will do is I’ll take responsibility for the fact that I allowed my voice to be used back to back in ways that were not protective of it when my voice means too much.
Aw, poor victim Kanye.
On the next page Ye speaks on his belief that Black people will not abandon him for his antics.
LOTS of Black folks have “cancelled” Kanye West. Never to return. But as far as Kanye is concerned, ain’t nobody goin’ nowhere.
By me saying slave in any way at TMZ left my voice unprotected. So it’s not a matter of the facts of if I said that exact line or not, it’s the fact that I put myself in a position to be unprotected by my tribe.
Like I said, wouldn’t leave. Like yes, got a bunch of different opinions. You’re not always going to agree, but they’re not going to leave.
Too late.
John Legend, J. Cole and Meek Mill weren’t the only people who tried to reason with Kanye about his Trump support. Kanye’s own father tried to convince him that he’s trippin’.
When his father came to visit Wyoming for a few days, Kanye said, “He expressed that he felt that some of the policies were hurtful and that I’m a person that does not intend to hurt people, never hurts people with intention.” He added, “I expressed the example that I have a cousin that’s locked up for doing something bad, and I still love him, so I don’t base my love for a person on if they doing something good or bad.”
We suggest you read the interview in its entirety HERE.