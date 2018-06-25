Yikes: Kanye West Feared Kim Would Divorce Him After “Slavery Was A Choice”, But He’s Still “Not Backing Down, Bro”

Image via Chesnot/WireImage/Getty

Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him After TMZ

America’s 2nd most asinine azzhole, Kanye West, recently chopped it up with Jon Caramanica of the New York Times. Mr. West spoke on his personal struggle with his mental state, his irreparably eroded his public image due to the now-infamous visit to TMZ and much more.

Expounding on a lyric on “Wouldn’t Leave”, Kanye reveals that he truly believed that Kim might divorce him over his “slavery was a choice” comments.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’” he said. “So that was a real conversation.”

It should come as no surprise that Kanye also would rather not have facts and information in order to inform his opinions.

Having a political opinion that’s overly informed, it’s like knowing how to dress, as opposed to being a child — “I like this.” I hear Trump talk and I’m like, I like the way it sounds, knowing that there’s people who like me that don’t like the way it sounds.

