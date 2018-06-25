BYE BECKY! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Got Jazzy Jeffed From A Virginia Restaurant & All Hell Broke Loose

BREAKING: Exclusive video of Sarah Sanders calling police after being thrown out of a Virginia restaurant. pic.twitter.com/evJPUbVWHz — Maggie Resists Trump (@Stop_Trump20) June 24, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Delicious Restaurant Saga Wrecks Twitter

Ah yes, we love this song that started when lie-spewing, Trump-slurping Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was politely asked to leave the Red Hen in Virginia over her deplorable political affiliation in a glorious anti-MAGA moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into chaos.

‘This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.’ — This is why the owner of the Red Hen asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave pic.twitter.com/z2k9o5ygAT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 25, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ restaurant saga on the flip.