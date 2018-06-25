BYE BECKY! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Got Jazzy Jeffed From A Virginia Restaurant & All Hell Broke Loose
- By Bossip Staff
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Delicious Restaurant Saga Wrecks Twitter
Ah yes, we love this song that started when lie-spewing, Trump-slurping Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was politely asked to leave the Red Hen in Virginia over her deplorable political affiliation in a glorious anti-MAGA moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into chaos.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ restaurant saga on the flip.
Feature photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images