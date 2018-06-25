BYE BECKY! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Got Jazzy Jeffed From A Virginia Restaurant & All Hell Broke Loose

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Delicious Restaurant Saga Wrecks Twitter

Ah yes, we love this song that started when lie-spewing, Trump-slurping Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was politely asked to leave the Red Hen in Virginia over her deplorable political affiliation in a glorious anti-MAGA moment that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into chaos.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ restaurant saga on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus