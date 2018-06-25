Boo-Hoo, Bih: #PermitPatty Sheds Aioli Tears Because We Don’t Like Her Punk-A$$

Image via Getty

#PermitPatty Cries On TODAY Show

This past weekend 44-year-old Alison Ettel aka #PermitPatty went viral after becoming yet another in a series of white women who can’t mind their damn business and are quick to call the cops on people of color.

This morning, the Quaker Oats mascot lookalike appeared teary-eyed on TODAY and tried to play victim after essentially bullying an 8-year-old girl.

53% of white women need to come get their sis TFOH.