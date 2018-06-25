#JusticeForJunior 5 Men Arrested In Bronx Teen’s Brutal Slaying
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Men Arrested In Stabbing Of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz
There are five people in custody for the brutal murder of a Bronx teen.
Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was seen on surveillance footage being stabbed with knives and a machete Wednesday after being dragged out a deli. Police believe that Junior’s murder was a case of mistaken identity.
Now five people are in custody including two from the Bronx and three more in Paterson, NJ according to The New York Post.
Police believe the suspects are members of the deadly Dominican gang Trinitarios. Police are crediting social media for helping them find the suspects so quickly.
Lesandro’s family has opened a GoFundMe account titled “Justice for Junior.” So far they’ve raised more than $160,000.