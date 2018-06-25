JusticeForJunior 5 Men Arrested In Bronx Teen’s Brutal Slaying

UPDATE: Arrests have been made and more are anticipated. Suspects are currently being questioned. We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling #800577TIPS. The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/4a3um4XkMd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2018

Men Arrested In Stabbing Of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

There are five people in custody for the brutal murder of a Bronx teen.

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was seen on surveillance footage being stabbed with knives and a machete Wednesday after being dragged out a deli. Police believe that Junior’s murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Now five people are in custody including two from the Bronx and three more in Paterson, NJ according to The New York Post.

Police believe the suspects are members of the deadly Dominican gang Trinitarios. Police are crediting social media for helping them find the suspects so quickly.

Lesandro’s family has opened a GoFundMe account titled “Justice for Junior.” So far they’ve raised more than $160,000.