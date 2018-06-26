Preciousness: These Celebrity Seeds Stole The Show At The BET Awards

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Getty Images

The Children Of DJ Khaled, Marsha Ambrosius And Wale Were Adorable At The BET Awards

Marsha Ambrosius offered up a flawless execution of Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture Of Love” at the BET Awards, but it was her precious daughter Nyla who completely stole the show on the red carpet.

2018 BET Awards Featuring: Wale and Zyla Oluwakemi

FayesVision/WENN.com

Nyla wasn’t the only baby stuntin’ on the carpet though. Wale’s young daughter Zyla Oluwakemi looks like she’s ready for her spotlight too.

HIt the flip for more of the most adorable celebrity seeds we’ve ever seen at an Awards show

2018 BET Awards Featuring: DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Nicole Tuck

FayesVision/WENN.com

Of course Asahd Khaled made an appearance

Getty Images

She’s no longer a baby, but Jamie Foxx’s daughter Annalise looked cute onstage

eDionisio D4s

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: DJ Khaled (C), holding son Asahd Tuck Khaled, attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET)

2018 BET Awards Featuring: Wale and Zyla Oluwakemi

FayesVision/WENN.com

    Continue Slideshow

    FOR THE CULTURE @migos #NYLA

    A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on

    Nyla actually looks pretty excited to meet the Migos

    @nickgrantmusic @djkhaled @betawards thanks for having me!!!! 🎼🎤🦁

    A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Babies, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus