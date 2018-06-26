Preciousness: These Celebrity Seeds Stole The Show At The BET Awards

The Children Of DJ Khaled, Marsha Ambrosius And Wale Were Adorable At The BET Awards

Marsha Ambrosius offered up a flawless execution of Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture Of Love” at the BET Awards, but it was her precious daughter Nyla who completely stole the show on the red carpet.

Nyla wasn’t the only baby stuntin’ on the carpet though. Wale’s young daughter Zyla Oluwakemi looks like she’s ready for her spotlight too.

HIt the flip for more of the most adorable celebrity seeds we’ve ever seen at an Awards show