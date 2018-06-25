Antwon Rose: Funeral Held Today For Unarmed Pittsburgh Teen Killed By Police

"He murdered my son in cold blood": Mother of teenager fatally shot by Pennsylvania police officer sits down exclusively with @ABC News' @KennethMoton: https://t.co/Hq4sUawDxK pic.twitter.com/62ijgZqydF — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 25, 2018

Antwon Rose’s Funeral Held Today

A 17-year-old boy gunned down by an Eats Pittsburgh police officer was laid to rest. Antwon Rose was killed June 19 when he and two other people were pulled over in a car police suspected was connected to an earlier shooting that night.

Rose was gunned down by Michael Rosfeld, an East Pittsburgh Police officer who’d been on the job for just three weeks and was sworn in hours before the shooting occurred.

Now Rose’s parents are speaking out and telling ABC News that their son was taken from them “in cold blood” and Officer Rosfeld should be held responsible.

“If he has a son, I pray his heart never has to hurt the way mine does,” said Michelle Kenney. “But I think he should pay for taking my son’s life.”

Rose’s funeral was held today. CNN reports that Antwon’s friends and family members attended his funeral at Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale, where he was once was enrolled as a student.

The news source adds that Rose’s obituary described him as a well-traveled teen who took honors classes and loved to play basketball, surf, and skate.