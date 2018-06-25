Surprise! Offset & Cardi B Already Became Mr. & Mrs. Migo Waaay Back In September

Cardi B And Offset Are Already Married

Although they’ve been “engaged” since October it looks like Cardi B and Offset have been keeping a BIG secret.

During last night’s BET Awards Offset sparked marriage rumors after he accepted Migos’ award for Best Group and thanked his “wife” Cardi B.

Mind you, Offset’s called Cardi his “wife” before but people presumably thought he was just jumping the gun.

“Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours,” said Set.

https://twitter.com//status/1011223839202824192

Well following that, TMZ did some digging and discovered that the two have actually been Mr. and Mrs. Cephus for months—-NINE MONTHS to be exact.

According to the site who obtained a marriage certificate, Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar wed Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Then a month later, Offset proposed onstage with that 8-carat diamond ring.

TMZ adds that Cardi and Offset got married on a whim, the same day he asked her to marry him and did so in their bedroom with only Cardi’s cousins present.

They also add that on the Saturday morning of their shotgun wedding, Cardi did NOT know she was pregnant with Offset’s child.

Congrats Cardi and Offset!