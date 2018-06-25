JusticeForJunior: Carmelo Anthony And La La Reunite At Bronx Memorial For Fatally Stabbed Teen

La La Anthony And Carmelo Come Together To Mourn Slain Bronx Teen

The somber story about the Bronx teen who was chased and stabbed by a group of boys has been breaking hearts across social media including the estranged Anthonys.

La La says all she wanted to do for her birthday today was make the family of the boy happy. Junior was reportedly a fan of Carmelo’s and La La made sure Melo was at the boy’s memorial today. They brought memorabilia and also donated to the late teens family.

Here is was La La had to say about the visit.

This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today. Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro “Junior’s” family. His sister @__octobersveryown__ reached out and told me he loved Melo. So I asked Mel to go with me. I can’t imagine this type of pain and sadness. His family is strong and may God bless them forever. Seeing his family smile when we walked through that door is something I will never forget. Putting my arms around his mom is something I will never forget. Being in his room is something I will never forget. Pls go to his sister in laws page @c0co__amor to donate to this family. (& before it starts…we did more than bring jerseys and sneakers) just do what YOU can even if it’s $1.. this family will be in my heart foreve

