Exclusive: Usher Denies Knowingly Giving Herpes To Accuser & Wants Her Suit Tossed

Singer Wants Lawsuit From Accuser Laura Helm Thrown Out; Says Accuser Knew The Risks Of Unprotected Sex

Usher has hit back at his herpes accuser’s allegations that he knowingly spread the virus to her during intimate encounters last year.

The singer denied transmitting the incurable virus to Laura Helm, and asked a judge to dismiss Helm’s suit against him, BOSSIP has learned.

In April, Laura Helm sued the “Caught Up” singer for negligence, fraud, battery and international infliction of emotional distress after she said she contracted the Herpes Simplex virus following two sexual encounters with Usher in 2017.

She said Usher did not tell her that he allegedly had herpes when they had sex, and after noticing symptoms and reading news articles about his alleged diagnosis, got tested and learned that she’d indeed contracted the illness.

Helm pointed out that to date, Usher has not denied having the Herpes Simplex 2 virus and said Usher had a legal obligation to warn her of his status. She said she has suffered physically and emotionally from her diagnosis, and said that Usher initiated sexual contact with her against her will.

But in court documents obtained by BOSSIP, Usher said Helm hasn’t proved that he gave her herpes and maintains that she assumed the risks when she engaged in “unprotected, casual consensual sex,” and didn’t require Usher to wear a condom.

Usher contended that Helm’s diagnosis wasn’t his fault and intimated that she may have contracted the STD from another partner before they had sex. He said Helm didn’t say in her complaint whether they’d discussed STD’s before they had sex. And he claimed that just because Helm didn’t have any symptoms of the virus before they had sex doesn’t mean she didn’t actually have herpes, as the virus can be asymptomatic.

The artist said he didn’t owe Helm a “duty of care,” and she knew the risks that come with unprotected sex.

Usher wants Helm’s suit dismissed and for her to pay his lawyers fees.

A judge has not yet ruled on the case.