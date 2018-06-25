Fuh Q Gone Do? Donald Trump Threatens Maxine Waters For Telling People To “Push Back” Against MAGAs

Image via Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump Threatens Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters don’t give a single, solitary f*** about no butternut squash-colored POTUS.

According to DailyMail, the iconic Democrat held court outside Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles to implore voters to show up and show out whenever Trump administration officials appear in public.

‘Let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,’ she yelled as supporters cheered.

She added: ‘Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!’

Waters decree stems from the inhumane mistreatment of children and undocumented immigrants parents who have been separated from each other at the border. Thus far, it doesn’t appear that any of the MAGA sycophants close to the President has the backbone to stand up and tell their boss that snatching infants from their mothers’ breasts is wrong.

‘For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant. They’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station. They’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,’ she said. ‘The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No I can’t hang with you — this is wrong, this is unconscionable, and we can’t keep doing this to children.”

Per usual, in the most insulting and juvenile way possible, Trump has responded.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Why should she be careful? Dafuq Donald gonna do? Whole lotta nothing, just like always.