Congratulations: Aaron Hernandez’ Widow Shayanna Jenkins Welcomes Baby Girl With His Former Teammate

Shayanna Jenkins Welcoms Baby With Dino Guilmette

Surprise! Shayanna Jenkins just welcomed a healthy baby girl.

Just last month, after posting her pregnant belly on social media, folks were curious about who the papi of the baby is. Shanaya address folks by stating “Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate , I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to.”

It had been over a year since her late husband Aaron Hernandez had committed suicide in prison, but now we know who the father is. His name is Dino Guilmette. Guilmette is a former college teammate of the late New England Patriots player. Shayanna welcomed her daughter on June 16 with her baby daddy there. He tells Radar that Jenkins being linked to Hernandez played no factor in their courtship.

“I didn’t care one bit,” he said. “There are a lot of ugly comments out there. I don’t listen to them. I tune them out any way.”

The baby already has some siblings to protect her. She has two sisters. Gilmette says “I have another daughter from a previous relationship and then there’s Shayanna‘s daughter with Aaron. It’s very exciting.”