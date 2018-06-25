OscarsSoWhite: Academy Invites 928 New Members In An Attempt To Bolster Diversity

Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence/Kevin Winter/Getty Images/ David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Academy Invites 928 New Members For 2018

We’re almost three years removed from the viral phenomenon known as #OscarsSoWhite. In its wake, there has been a flood of critically acclaimed Black content being produced for the big screen and 2017 saw some prominent people of color being awarded golden statues.

In what appears to be an effort to continue this trend, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has offered memberships to 928 people according to The Hollywood Reporter. That number is up significantly from the 774 membership offers that were issued in 2017.

Names like 14-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis and Get Out-turned-Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya. Also, Tiffany Haddish, Trevante Rhodes, and veteran Wendell Pierce were extended invites to join the club.

Here’s what these new potential members mean in regards to the demographic breakdown of voters:

Forty-nine percent of the class of 2018 are female, and, should all accept membership, that will bring overall percentage of women in the Academy to 31 percent. Thirty-eight percent of the new invitees are people of color, which, should they all accept, would bring their overall percentage of the Academy to 16 percent.

16 percent is still embarrassingly low, but at least we’re making some progress, right? Hopefully folks like Dave Chappelle, Mindy Kaling, George Lopez accept their offers and can help bring about the change that we want to see in award shows going forward.