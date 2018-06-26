Guess The Color-Blocked Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Guess who…

Guess The Cakes

A certain actress recently flaunted her fatty in a body-skimming outfit for a morning news program.

This lovely lady is known for her curves and currently plays a crime-adjacent baddie who’s swirling with an Irish bad boy.

She’s pretty POWERful, has a ball playing husband and has a gang of A-list friends.

You know who this is…

It’s La La!

La La appeared on Good Morning America Monday to speak on season 5 of “Power” while wearing a color-blocked Roland Mouret jumpsuit.

La La told Robin Roberts that “Power” is her favorite show and playing LaKeisha is her favorite role.

Will you be tuning in Sunday to see La La (and her cakes) when “Power” returns to Starz?

