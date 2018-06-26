Exclusive: Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Repeatedly Threatened Suicide To Control Her After They Broke Up

Blac Chyna Suing Rob & The Kardashians After E! Cancelled New Season Of “Rob & Chyna”

Rob Kardashian used suicide threats in an attempt to manipulate and control Blac Chyna during their messy breakup.

Blac Chyna – whose real name is Angela Renee White – made the bombshell claims in her new amended lawsuit complaint against her daughter’s father and his family, alleging that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” star “is an abuser intent on destroying” her.

Chyna said Rob threatened to end his life at least a half-dozen times after she left him and the home they shared in December 2016. He once said he’d kill himself after she failed to thank him via social media for a Ferrari he’d leased for her and even texted her a picture of him grabbing a handful of pills in a bid to have her contact him, her court papers state.

“Do u realize u treat me like complete s**t and I still would do anything for u?” Chyna said Rob texted her. “What is your problem. I am literally on the verge of killing myself and u couldn’t care less…Is that what it’s going to take?”

Rob again threatens to end his life in another ominous message: “Trust me, I’m about to be gone from life,” Chyna said Rob texted. “U won’t have to worry about hearing from me again. On Dream’s life.”

Chyna said in court papers that she tried to respond as little as possible when Rob would send the despondent texts.