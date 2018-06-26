Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Proud Of How Strong She’s Been To Stick With Cheating-Azz “Wasteman” Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Says Staying With Tristan Is Hard Work
Khloe Kardashian turned a seemingly blind eye to Tristan Thompson’s two-timing while she was carrying his seed…and she’s even been spotted with a huge rock on her left hand in recent days, though neither of them has confirmed an engagement.
Well, even though True’s parents are trying to make it work, not everyone is on board with Khloe’s gullible forgiveness. One user took to Twitter today to sound off on how foolish Khloe’s been to keep a wasteman like Tristan in her life, despite all the outside azz he was running up behind while she was pregnant.
But Khloe let it be known that it’s far from a love parade in their household, and praises herself for bothering to put up with it.
We can’t say for sure who she’s referring to while telling the fan to keep that same energy for other couples rebuilding their bonds after infidelity…but we have some guesses.
What do you think of Khloe’s strength through adversity in staying with her cheating baby daddy??
Getty/Splash