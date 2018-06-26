Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Proud Of How Strong She’s Been To Stick With Cheating-Azz “Wasteman” Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Says Staying With Tristan Is Hard Work

Khloe Kardashian turned a seemingly blind eye to Tristan Thompson’s two-timing while she was carrying his seed…and she’s even been spotted with a huge rock on her left hand in recent days, though neither of them has confirmed an engagement.

Well, even though True’s parents are trying to make it work, not everyone is on board with Khloe’s gullible forgiveness. One user took to Twitter today to sound off on how foolish Khloe’s been to keep a wasteman like Tristan in her life, despite all the outside azz he was running up behind while she was pregnant.

I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite 😔 — Queen Persia 👑 (@ChicBitchxo) June 25, 2018

But Khloe let it be known that it’s far from a love parade in their household, and praises herself for bothering to put up with it.

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

We can’t say for sure who she’s referring to while telling the fan to keep that same energy for other couples rebuilding their bonds after infidelity…but we have some guesses.

What do you think of Khloe’s strength through adversity in staying with her cheating baby daddy??

