BasketballWives THAT Rumor Dropped About Evelyn Sleeping With Shaunie’s Ex & All Hell Broke Loose

Evelyn Lozada Reacts To Tami Roman & Jennifer Williams’ Shaunie O’Neal Rumor

Some sophomoric shenanigans went down on VH1 last night that have the whole internet talking.

If you tuned into Basketball Wives then you no doubt saw the moment that Jennifer Williams and Tami Roman faced off over a year-old rumor about Evelyn Lozada doing something SUPER shady to a close friend.

During the episode, Tami planned a retreat after meeting with her spiritual advisor John Gray and his wife and planned on making the ladies “say something nice” about each other.

The retreat seemed to be a farce however and a way for Tami to force Evelyn’s friend Jennifer to drop a bomb about Evelyn possibly sleeping with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex.

Jennifer Williams: “Tami and I had a conversation about Evelyn sleeping with your ex.” Evelyn Lozada: “Shaunie I swear on my kids [I didn’t]…call him right now.”

Evelyn’s since reacted on Twitter and she’s blasting Tami for being “evil” and trying to ruin her friendship.

Tami’s goal was to ruin my friendship with Jen and to ruin my friendship with Shaunie! No one could find “receipts” because there is NONE! Evil as F! #BasketballWives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ya’ll are MISERABLE!!!!!!!!!!! #BasketballWives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

Something’s not right here, if Tami is Shaunie’s friend, why’d she wait till RIGHT NOW to tell her???

