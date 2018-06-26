Erykah Badu Praises Janelle Monae On Pride Day, But Playfully Scolds Her For Keeping Her Lesbian-Leanings A Secret From Her

Erykah Badu Celebrates Pride For Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae erased any doubt about her romantic preferences with her latest album and its accompanying “emotion picture.” But it looks like not all of her celeb friends were paying that close of attention to her declaration of her sexuality.

For one, Erykah Badu seemed to have been left in the dark on what was up with her good sis.

Erykah congratulated Janelle with a Happy Pride message…but let it be known that she was a little disappointed to have to find out via the internet and not from the horse’s mouth — especially since it must mean that she isn’t her type.

Janelle said she was sure that Erykah knew…but if it makes her feel better, she always had a crush…

