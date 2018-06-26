LHHATL: Here’s What Happened When Kirk *Ahem* Met His Kid For The *Wink Wink* First Time
Kirk “Meets” His Son
Kirk and Rasheeda. Sigh. Again. In this week’s edition, we get Kirk having to ask Rasheeda’s permission to see his kid. Then when he finally does, we are all in for a surprise. The baby ran up to Kirk and called him dad and everything. Weird, huh? Twitter definitely took notice and had all the jokes.
