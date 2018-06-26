LHHATL: Here’s What Happened When Kirk *Ahem* Met His Kid For The *Wink Wink* First Time

Kirk “Meets” His Son

Kirk and Rasheeda. Sigh. Again. In this week’s edition, we get Kirk having to ask Rasheeda’s permission to see his kid. Then when he finally does, we are all in for a surprise. The baby ran up to Kirk and called him dad and everything. Weird, huh? Twitter definitely took notice and had all the jokes.

KIRK AINT FOOLIN NOBODY! THIS MF BEEN SEEING THIS BABY THE WHOLE TIME! THE BABY RAN OVER TO HIM FULL SPEED…HE KNOWS EXACTLY KIRK IS! #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/II0jekBcT3 — Chantè. (@ijackietaylor) June 26, 2018

Peep the skepticism and how fed up everyone is with Kirk, Rasheed, side chicks and kids.