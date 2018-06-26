Whoo Lawd: Draya Michele Is Still Putting That Bawdy Out On IG And Stepping On Our Necks

MTV Jam of The Week #ibeenthat @fashionnova #bigpimpin

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya Michele Puts Her Bawdy Out

A couple of weeks ago we showed you some pics from Draya’s latest lingerie collection of photos and it was incredible. You all loved it. We don’t blame you, we loved it, too. How could we not? Draya has been on her grind, setting her body out non-stop even since that shoot.

In case planes need help landing … 🚨

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

So here’s your obligatory update that she’s out here on necks and not letting up.

Iconic dream GF’s 💕

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

I got vibes in LA …

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Dinner date dress 🍣🍶 @fashionnova

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Rare sighting: not in my leopard Pj’s

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

SUPER DRAYA + friends

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    @mintswimusa KLEIN

    A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    Me showing off my best asset •my style• (coverup @fashionnova )

    A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    Lingerie:: @courtallure Photography:: @keysusx Produced by:: @bysukii

    A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    Leggy. @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld

    A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

