Valid Point Or Cranky Old Head? DJ Paul Says Hip-Hop Is The Worst It’s Ever Been, Rappers Stealing His Songs

Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Prince Williams/WireImage/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DJ Paul Says Rappers Steal Three 6 Mafia Songs, Worst Hip-Hop Era Ever

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul is fed TF up. He’s disappointed in the current state of rap music because he feels that rappers are lazy, unoriginal and continue to “steal” his songs. No telling who is talking about with the “lazy and unoriginal”, but it sounds like he’s a lil’ bitter about all the incarnations of “Slob On My Knob” that became the biggest hits of 2018.

Plz Dont Call Me A Rapper! Its Embarrassing To Be A Rapper These Days! Rap Music Is A #ShitShow Now! No Talent, Targets, Thirtsy, Hungry, Desperate. SMH #MakeRapGoodAgain 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #GodPlease — DJ PAUL THREE6MAFIA (@DJPAULKOM) June 25, 2018

When you Steal 3-6 Shit… Dont Pay Homage, Pay Money👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 — DJ PAUL THREE6MAFIA (@DJPAULKOM) June 26, 2018

Paul spoke to TMZ about his tweets and explained his perspective.

Thoughts? Do you agree with DJ Paul? He kinda makes it sound like Cardi B, G-Eazy and ASAP Ferg didn’t break him off a bag for using Three 6’s music.