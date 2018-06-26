Serena Williams Says She’d Be Toting Her Second Swirly Seed If She Hadn’t Gone Back To Sports

Serena Williams Covers InStyle Reveals She Always Felt The Need To Soften Up But Has Grown Past It

Kudos to Serena Williams, who looks stunning on the cover of InStyle’s August issue, the first EVER Bada$$ Women issue. In the midst of pulling out of the French Open with a pectoral injury, the Tennis legend, entrepreneur and subject of the recent HBO documentary Being Serena sat down with InStyle’s Laura Brown to chat about love, motherhood, and becoming unapologetic with age.

Check out quotes from the story below:

On meeting her husband, internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian

“I had this sense, like, ‘I’m going to marry this guy, but I’m not ready yet, but I know I’m going to marry this guy.’ I didn’t know his world at all, but I’ve always been tech-savvy. I had a few investments before I met him, and I wanted to know more. So we started talking, just as friends. Just casually chatting. I was getting hot when he was talking about it all [laughs]… I don’t know – I love his world.”

On finding out she was pregnant during the Australian Open

“I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round. I thought, ‘I’m probably going to lose early. That’s OK. I have a good excuse for the first time.’”

And going back to the court directly after giving birth

“…I’m in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big. When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play.”

