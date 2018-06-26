Serena Williams Says She’d Be Toting Her Second Swirly Seed If She Hadn’t Gone Back To Sports
Serena Williams Covers InStyle Reveals She Always Felt The Need To Soften Up But Has Grown Past It
Kudos to Serena Williams, who looks stunning on the cover of InStyle’s August issue, the first EVER Bada$$ Women issue. In the midst of pulling out of the French Open with a pectoral injury, the Tennis legend, entrepreneur and subject of the recent HBO documentary Being Serena sat down with InStyle’s Laura Brown to chat about love, motherhood, and becoming unapologetic with age.
Check out quotes from the story below:
On meeting her husband, internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian
“I had this sense, like, ‘I’m going to marry this guy, but I’m not ready yet, but I know I’m going to marry this guy.’ I didn’t know his world at all, but I’ve always been tech-savvy. I had a few investments before I met him, and I wanted to know more. So we started talking, just as friends. Just casually chatting. I was getting hot when he was talking about it all [laughs]… I don’t know – I love his world.”
On finding out she was pregnant during the Australian Open
“I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round. I thought, ‘I’m probably going to lose early. That’s OK. I have a good excuse for the first time.’”
And going back to the court directly after giving birth
“…I’m in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big. When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play.”
On a possible second pregnancy
“If I weren’t working, I’d already be pregnant…I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby…”
On becoming unapologetic and a bada$$, as the cover of InStyle’s first Bada$$ Women issue
“It took me a while because I’ve faced so much criticism, whether it was about my body or something else – it was always something. I’ve always felt like I had to be soft or apologize, kind of indirectly, for who I am. I just became who I am and realized there’s nothing wrong with me. I understand who I am.”
We love the fact that Serena is so happy and at peace with herself and her world. Is anyone surprised to hear she thinks she’d retire if she has another child?
InStyle’s August issue goes on sale Friday, July 6
other badass women profiled in the August issue include Monica Lewinsky, Andrea Mitchell,
