Poor Thang: Lil Mo Hints That She’s Finally Done With Her Cheating Azz Hubby?

Lil Mo Vents On Twitter About Subtracting Herself From An Equation

Woo, woo woo!

Fabolous Someone go check on Lil Mo! The Love and Hip Hop New York regular is crying out on social media and it sounds like it’s from heart break. In the past, Mo has had struggles in her marriage with infidelity and everyone is assuming her husband Karl is up to NO GOOD, again. Check out her pain-stricken tweets.

the devil ain’t always to blame for people be messy. majority of the time it’s just THEM. and if you have to subtract yourself from any equation just be sure you aren’t the common denominator. always be the numerator. meaning the bottom always gotta go through the top to get ANYTHING!! stay on top. stay focused. love always MOtivational MOnday MO lol

Mo had some other choice words on her actual twitter timelines, but they all seemed to be deleted this morning.

From the looks of the tweets, it sounds like the singer is ready to make some changes in her life. Could that be Karl?

Feel better soon, Mo!