Bye Phaedra! Kandi Finally Forgives Porsha For That Sex Dungeon Druggin’ Rumor & Says THIS

Kandi Burruss And Porsha Williams Make Amends
Two RHOA stars have apparently made amends after beefing for two seasons.
Back in season 9 Kandi was IRATE at Porsha Williams for spreading a (Phaedra Parks sparked) rumor that Kandi wanted to “drug her” and take her to a sex dungeon.
Now after multiple apologies from Porsha that Kandi never fully accepted, it looks like Kandi’s finally forgiven her.
The ladies (and friends) of season 11; Kandi, Porsha, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey, and Eva Marcille, were all spotted shooting in Miami this week and supporting the opening of another one of NeNe’s boutiques. (Where is Kenya Moore???)
During their trip Kandi posted throwback pictures from her Kandi Koated Nights Show on her IG and sent a special message to Porsha who she’s clearly made amends with;
“I guess it’s ok for me to post you since we’re cool again after this weekend,” said Kandi.
Here are some throwback clips of a few @kandikoatednights episodes that we did when our show was still online with @amberrose @tamiroman & @porsha4real (I guess it’s ok for me to post you since we’re cool again after this weekend…😂) We’ve had some really great guest over the years. Thank you to every guest that has ever been on #KKN! Now we’re taking this epic show to tv! Tune in this Sunday night July 1st on @bravotv at 9pm (Power premiers at 8pm so stop getting in my comments saying we’re competing. Just make sure to tune in to @bravotv as soon as Power goes off! 😁) Less than a week! It’s been a dream of mine to see #KandiKoatedNights make it to tv. Dreams really do come true! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Kandi also re-followed Porsha on IG so she’s clearly cool with her.
Good for them. Did YOU think it was time for Kandi to forgive Porsha???
More from the RHOA ladies’ Miami trip on the flip.
Trina stopped by NeNe’s grand opening of Swaggalicious Miami.