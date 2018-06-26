Atta Girl: Congressional Intern Suspended For A Week After Screaming “Mr. President, F*** You!” At Trump

Image via Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Congressional Intern Suspended For Yelling F-Bomb At Trump

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear pants suits with fancy loafers.

According to NYPost, a congressional intern has been identified after righteously screaming “Mr. President, f*** you!” at Trump last week as he tried to justify putting immigrant children in cages.

21-year-old Caitlin Marriott, who works for Democratic New Hampshire US Sen. Maggie Hassan, has been suspended for one week and has had her intern badge confiscated

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge, thereby restricting her access to the Capitol, in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct,” according to a statement from Hassan’s communications director Aaron Jacobs. “We also facilitated contact with Capitol police.”

Marriott will still be allowed to keep her job through the summer. Sounds like it was DEFINITELY worth the lil’ punk azz suspension to get that f-bomb off.

