The Screen-Lickables: Taylor Rooks, Niecy Nash & Normani Served Melaniny Deliciousness On The NBA Awards Red Carpet
- By Bossip Staff
Taylor Rooks, Niecy Nash & Normani Sizzle The NBA Awards
We’re pretty sure the best part of last night’s forgettable NBA Awards was the Red Carpet where screen-sizzling anchor bae Taylor Rooks, stunning yammm Goddess Niecy Nash and slept-on pretty brown wowowow Normani served melaniny deliciousness in HD with their feet firmly on everyone’s neck the whole entire night. And yes, we have the pics to prove it.
Hit the flip to bask in Taylor, Niecy & Normani’s melaniny deliciousness on the NBA Awards carpet.
Can’t forget about WNBA bae Candace Parker. She slayyyed!
And our boo Ros too!
Feature photos by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports/Johnny Nunez/Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images