The Screen-Lickables: Taylor Rooks, Niecy Nash & Normani Served Melaniny Deliciousness On The NBA Awards Red Carpet

taylor rooks ain’t playing fair. pic.twitter.com/ucJF4MwmuR — penny heartaway (@andrewalan_) June 25, 2018

Taylor Rooks, Niecy Nash & Normani Sizzle The NBA Awards

We’re pretty sure the best part of last night’s forgettable NBA Awards was the Red Carpet where screen-sizzling anchor bae Taylor Rooks, stunning yammm Goddess Niecy Nash and slept-on pretty brown wowowow Normani served melaniny deliciousness in HD with their feet firmly on everyone’s neck the whole entire night. And yes, we have the pics to prove it.

Every time Niecy Nash is on TV pic.twitter.com/afBOQu8op1 — El Plug (@_NahBruh) June 26, 2018

Hit the flip to bask in Taylor, Niecy & Normani’s melaniny deliciousness on the NBA Awards carpet.