SMH: Restaurant Calls Cops To Watch Forty Black Sorors Pay Check Out Of Fear They’d Dash

Delta Member Racially Profiled In Ohio?

A Bahama Breeze restaurant in Ohio has reportedly let go of a manager after the cops were called on a large party of Deltas who say they didn’t get a fair chance to pay their bill.

It was reported last week, the unidentified manager called the police at about 8:30 on June 19, and said some of the members of the large party of using obscenities and being disrespectful. Also claiming that 40 guests were “worked up about the bill” and refusing to pay.

However, the people being served were mostly members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and they had another story to. They noting that service had been slow and the situation only got out of control when the police were called.

Chante Spencer, a soror who was at the event, called the allegations “totally not true,” stating they were racially profiled.

“Police were standing there to make sure everyone paid, which we felt was racial profiling,” she recalled. Spencer said that four people were even asked to show their receipt before they could leave the restaurant.

“No one deserves to be treated that way. Nobody,” Spencer told WKYC-TV.

Folks gathered outside of he Orange Village restaurant in Cleveland in protest of the Darden owned chain.

Sorority group, #DeltaSigmaTheta, gathering at @Darden restaurant, @BahamaBreeze in @Cleveland area — Group members complained re: waiting for bill; Management called the police. I think they messed with the WRONG group of African-American women here! https://t.co/tWkyo2frCh — Sean Bennett (@bennett_sean) June 21, 2018

Hi Sean. Everyone is welcome in our restaurant, and Tuesday night we clearly fell short of delivering great service. We’ve invited the guests back in order to provide an exceptional Bahama Breeze experience. — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) June 21, 2018

The restaurant has since responded that the manager was fired.

The manager involved no longer works for us because they mistreated a guest, which is inconsistent with our values. — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) June 26, 2018

