Season 2 Of “Hollywood Puppet Show” Features The Craziest TRUE Stories From Teyana Taylor, Bow Wow, Cam’Ron, Young M.A. And More [VIDEO

This sizzle reel looks BRAZY…

From Wilmer Valderrama, Entertainment One (eOne) and WV Entertainment, this original series features outrageously true stories told by celebrities and re-enacted by real life marionettes. Some of the guest stars in season 2 include: J Balvin, Meagan Good, Prince Royce, Jhené Aiko, Marlon Wayans, Lilly Singh, Nick Cannon, Teyana Taylor, The Fat Jewish, Krewella, Young M.A, Arianny Celeste, blackbear, Bow Wow, Lil Jon, Cam’Ron, Sofía Reyes and T-Pain. The show is hosted and executive produced by Valderrama, WV Entertainment (Charming, Yo’ Momma, Douglas Family Gold, Buggin Out, The Ricardo Laguna Project) and Tara Long and Mark Herwick for eOne (Growing Up Hip Hop franchise, Siesta Key, Death Row Chronicles, LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later; Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G and the upcoming US version of the hit format Ex on the Beach).

Season 2 of The Hollywood Puppet Show premieres Tuesday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FUSE