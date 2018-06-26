Nice Try, Toupee Trollop! Maxine Waters Reads List Of Time’s Cheeto’s Called For Violence
Maxine Waters Calls Out Trump For Calling For Violence
Our favorite Auntie recently turned Orange Slush Simpleton into a puddle for not so subtly threatening her and twisting her words.
As previously reported Conservative Curmudgeons are “outraged” at Maxine Waters after she told voters to call out Trump supporters and “push back on them” to let them know they’re not welcome.
“Let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,’ said Waters.”
Following that Deplorable Dumpster Diver sent out a tweet telling her to “be careful” which has been speculated to be a dog whistle to musty MAGAs to take action.
Now Maxine’s clapping back via MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” where she produced RECEIPTS showing alllllllll the times Cheeto’s called for violence.
“He calls for more violence than anybody else,” said Auntie Maxine running down the list.
See what happens when Auntie keeps the receipts next to the peppermints in her purse?
Nice try Toupee Trollop…