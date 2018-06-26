Cam Newton’s Bangin’ Baby Mama Shows Off Her Third Tummy Full Of Quarterback

Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Kia Proctor Shows Off Pregnant Belly

Cam Newton’s girlfriend is showing off her burgeoning baby bump. The quarterback’s longtime love Kia Proctor recently posted a maternity photo showing her bare belly fulla Cam.

This is the third child for the happy couple, Kia’s fourth.

This child comes just a little over a year after the birth of their second child, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton.

Sovereign-Dior was born February 2017 and their son Chosen was born in December 2015.

Party of 6 😃 A post shared by Ms. Kia (@_k1a_) on Jun 6, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Kia also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Congrats Cam and Kia!