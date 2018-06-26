Cam Newton’s Bangin’ Baby Mama Shows Off Her Third Tummy Full Of Quarterback
- By Bossip Staff
Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Kia Proctor Shows Off Pregnant Belly
Cam Newton’s girlfriend is showing off her burgeoning baby bump. The quarterback’s longtime love Kia Proctor recently posted a maternity photo showing her bare belly fulla Cam.
This is the third child for the happy couple, Kia’s fourth.
This child comes just a little over a year after the birth of their second child, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton.
Sovereign-Dior was born February 2017 and their son Chosen was born in December 2015.
Kia also has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Congrats Cam and Kia!