Heyyy Nessa! Camille Winbush From “The Bernie Mac Show” Is Grown Godiva Gorgeousness

Camille Winbush Is Baaae

Melaniny delicious “Bernie Mac Show” star Camille Winbush (“Nessa”) is all grown up and gorgeous based on bittersweet pics from her internet-shattering reunion with most of the beloved cast (RIP Bernie!) that reminded everyone just how baaaae she is in 2018.

Peep a very necessary celebration of Camille Winbush on the flip.