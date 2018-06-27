Heyyy Nessa! Camille Winbush From “The Bernie Mac Show” Is Grown Godiva Gorgeousness

- By Bossip Staff
Excuse me while I have a moment with my family

A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

Camille Winbush Is Baaae

Melaniny delicious “Bernie Mac Show” star Camille Winbush (“Nessa”) is all grown up and gorgeous based on bittersweet pics from her internet-shattering reunion with most of the beloved cast (RIP Bernie!) that reminded everyone just how baaaae she is in 2018.

“New glasses, who dis?” 👀👓

A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

When that one curl in the front is laid juuust right #CurlyCam

A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

    Curly Cam strikes again

    A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

    Day 1. Vacation. Portrait mode. Issa mood

    A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

    Feature photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lambda Legal

