Welp! Royce Reed Claims She Has Receipts About Evelyn Sexing Shaunie’s Ex — Evelyn Responds To Tami With THESE Photos

Royce Reed Jumps In To Defend Tami And Evelyn Fires Back About Domestic Abuse Claims

This whole Basketball Wives drama is unfolding off screen and now ANOTHER person is claiming to have known about the explosive secret Evelyn was allegedly keeping from Shaunie. Royce Reed took to twitter to CLEAR Tami’s name in this mess. She says she also knew of Ev’s supposed sneaky fornication with one of Shaunie’s exes.

I don’t like reading comments based on edits! Tami Roman is still my girl and she’s no liar! Ain’t sh!t changed! I got the messages too. Gnite.

This, if true, gets Tami out of the hot seat for being “a hater”. It sounds like Jenn may have told that “secret” to a bunch of people, not just Tami. But Evelyn is still FURIOUS at Tami. Not just for bringing up the alleged secret BUT for the comments she made about her rocky, abusive past with ex-husband Chad Johnson.

Hit the flip to see what Evelyn has to say to Tami now that she’s framed her as “also abusive” and a hussy.