100 Years War: The History Of Evelyn Lozada And Tami Roman’s Never-Ending Feud

Evelyn Lozada Vs. Tami Roman

It’s the most brutal, petty and long-lasting feud in reality TV history and it all came to a head on Monday. It looks like they’re going to fight for the rest of their lives. Goodness.

How did we get here? Where did the drama start? What happened? Take a look at all the moments that led us this chaos.

The beginning – When these two first appeared on Basketball Wives together, they seemed cordial enough…then it went left

The Revelation – Evelyn revealed to Tami that she slept with Tami’s ex-husband and the fight was on…

The Catchphrase – This is where the phrase “non mother f**** factor” came from, solidifying Evelyn as a reality show mainstay for years to come.

The Troll – During the reunion, Tami joked that she’d slept with Evelyn’s then-boo Chad OchoCinco. Boy, they know how to push each other’s buttons.

The Store – Evelyn tried to turn her new catchphrase into a marketing opportunity by selling shirts. Tami wanted in on the profit. That lead to another kerfuffle.

Season 5 – They went face to face over some shady comments with Tami yanking a knife (!!!) out of Evelyn’s hand though Ev was trying not to escalate things

    Peace – Last year the two seemed to reconcile and work things out but that was short-lived

    Another Revelation – Things now blew up again when Evelyne was accused of sleeping with Shaunie’s ex. And Tami is right in the middle. Goodness!

    Chad – Here he is again. Now Tami claims that Evelyn lied about the abuse. What?!

    Twitter has thoughts on the nature of their feud, too. Peep.

