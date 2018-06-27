100 Years War: The History Of Evelyn Lozada And Tami Roman’s Never-Ending Feud
Evelyn Lozada Vs. Tami Roman
It’s the most brutal, petty and long-lasting feud in reality TV history and it all came to a head on Monday. It looks like they’re going to fight for the rest of their lives. Goodness.
How did we get here? Where did the drama start? What happened? Take a look at all the moments that led us this chaos.
The beginning – When these two first appeared on Basketball Wives together, they seemed cordial enough…then it went left
The Revelation – Evelyn revealed to Tami that she slept with Tami’s ex-husband and the fight was on…
The Catchphrase – This is where the phrase “non mother f**** factor” came from, solidifying Evelyn as a reality show mainstay for years to come.
The Troll – During the reunion, Tami joked that she’d slept with Evelyn’s then-boo Chad OchoCinco. Boy, they know how to push each other’s buttons.
The Store – Evelyn tried to turn her new catchphrase into a marketing opportunity by selling shirts. Tami wanted in on the profit. That lead to another kerfuffle.
Season 5 – They went face to face over some shady comments with Tami yanking a knife (!!!) out of Evelyn’s hand though Ev was trying not to escalate things
Continue Slideshow
Peace – Last year the two seemed to reconcile and work things out but that was short-lived
Another Revelation – Things now blew up again when Evelyne was accused of sleeping with Shaunie’s ex. And Tami is right in the middle. Goodness!
Chad – Here he is again. Now Tami claims that Evelyn lied about the abuse. What?!
Twitter has thoughts on the nature of their feud, too. Peep.