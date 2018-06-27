100 Years War: The History Of Evelyn Lozada And Tami Roman’s Never-Ending Feud

1 of 16 ❯ ❮

Evelyn Lozada Vs. Tami Roman It’s the most brutal, petty and long-lasting feud in reality TV history and it all came to a head on Monday. It looks like they’re going to fight for the rest of their lives. Goodness. How did we get here? Where did the drama start? What happened? Take a look at all the moments that led us this chaos.

The beginning – When these two first appeared on Basketball Wives together, they seemed cordial enough…then it went left

The Revelation – Evelyn revealed to Tami that she slept with Tami’s ex-husband and the fight was on…

The Catchphrase – This is where the phrase “non mother f**** factor” came from, solidifying Evelyn as a reality show mainstay for years to come.

The Troll – During the reunion, Tami joked that she’d slept with Evelyn’s then-boo Chad OchoCinco. Boy, they know how to push each other’s buttons.

The Store – Evelyn tried to turn her new catchphrase into a marketing opportunity by selling shirts. Tami wanted in on the profit. That lead to another kerfuffle.

Season 5 – They went face to face over some shady comments with Tami yanking a knife (!!!) out of Evelyn’s hand though Ev was trying not to escalate things

Peace – Last year the two seemed to reconcile and work things out but that was short-lived

Another Revelation – Things now blew up again when Evelyne was accused of sleeping with Shaunie’s ex. And Tami is right in the middle. Goodness!

Chad – Here he is again. Now Tami claims that Evelyn lied about the abuse. What?! Twitter has thoughts on the nature of their feud, too. Peep.

Tami’s goal was to ruin my friendship with Jen and to ruin my friendship with Shaunie! No one could find “receipts” because there is NONE! Evil as F! #BasketballWives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

#BasketballWives so….let me get this straight

Evelyn always been a hoe 😂

Jennifer always been a whole lie💯

but Tami is the issue???🙄 — Noella Nsende (@Congoles_beauty) June 26, 2018

Did Tami just say that Evelyn lied on Chad?? That Evelyn was fighting him all along?? This season is getting wild… #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/34lhQpkgU3 — Martini Payne (@BadAsInGood) June 26, 2018