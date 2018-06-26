Press-A-Fella Records: Dame Dash Pulls Up On Sheepish Lee Daniels To Get The $2 Million He’s Owed

Image via Noam Galai/WireImage/Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Dame Dash Presses Lee Daniels To Repay $2 Million

For those of you who are fans of Dame Dash you’ve likely heard him mention the fact that writer, director, producer Lee Daniels owes him $2 million dollars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dash and Daniels had settled their legal dispute back in 2015 when both men came to an agreement and dismissed their lawsuit.

Dash loaned Daniels $2 million 2004 for production of The Woodsman, in return Dame was to be paid back with interest in addition to retaining 50% of the rights to the film. Instead of having his investment returned, Dash opted to place Daniels’ debt into another film that again flopped.

Daniels finally got this life right when Precious, The Butler and Empire all became hits. Being that Dame had not been paid back, he sued Lee and demanded profits from each project. Apparently, Lee wasn’t feeling that.

Fast forward to more recently, Dash pulled up on Daniels at what appears to be a concert and THIS happened…

Damn. Lee got a lotta splainin’ to do.