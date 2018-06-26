Still Ni**a: Meek Mill Denied Having 2008 Conviction Overturned, Janky Judge Is Janky Judging

Image via Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty

Meek Mill’s Conviction Appeal Denied

They just won’t let the bol free.

According to NBCNews, Meek Mill‘s appeal to have his original 2008 conviction overturned has been denied by the very same judge who sentenced him to a 2-4 year bid in the bing.

Judge Geneece Brinkley said the Meek “didn’t meet his burden of proof” despite the fact that the officer who arrested him and allegedly beat him violently, Reginald Graham, has been presented to be corrupt. In her 47-page opinion, Brinkley questioned whether or not the prosecutor had done a thorough enough investigation into the alleged misconduct by the officer. Figures.

Neither Meek nor his legal team are sweating Brinkley’s decision:

“We are not at all surprised by Judge Brinkley’s decision today. Despite the agreement of the District Attorney’s office on the need for a new trial, and the granting of new trials to other identically situated defendants, Judge Brinkley made clear during the hearing on June 18th that she had already decided the matter,” Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said in a statement.

Translation: “We knew that ho was gonna hate on Meek. We’re gonna take this over her head to a higher court.”