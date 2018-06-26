Seen On The Scene: Trina, La’Britney & Molly Brazy Spotted At Summer Bash L.A.

- By Bossip Staff
Summer Bash L.A. Photos

During BET Weekend a number of celebs took to L.A.’s Hard Rock Hollywood for an annual party.

Boasted as the largest urban/Hip-Hop pride event in Los Angeles and Southern California, “Summer Bash” brought out alleged Love & Hip Hop Hollywood newcomer La Britney…

as well as “The Baddest” Trina who hit the stage with up and coming artist Molly Brazy.

Other attendees included organizer Brandon Anthony

rapper Bre-Z of “Empire” fame…

and Walter Jones of “Power.”

Photo Credit: Adrian J. Martin

