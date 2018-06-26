Seen On The Scene: YG, Kamaiyah, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez And More Turn Up For Interscope Party

Stars collided at Interscope Records’ annual BET Awards pre-party, held last night at Poppy in West Hollywood. The mesmerizing venue, known for dabbling with surrealism while catering to Hollywood royalty, opened its doors to an impressive list of artists, industry professionals and tastemakers. The evening was sponsored by Bud Light, Hennessy, Seedo and Lyft. DJs A-OH, Megan Ryte and Nitrane entertained the host of celebrity guests which included: Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Mustard, Kamaiyah, YG, Machine Gun Kelly and many more. For more photos from this BET night to remember, hit the flip.