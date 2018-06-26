Rebounded Black Love: Nick Young And His Baby Mama Look Smitten At The NBA Awards [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com

Swaggy P And His Baby Mama Are Back Coupled-Up

Nick Young and Keonna Green are still going strong. Keonna and Swaggy P have a long relationship history that started before his engagement to Iggy Azealia and was the actual reason they broke up, according to Iggy. He knocked up Keonna with their second seed while they were living together.

But, Nick didn’t let a lil relationship stop him from getting his girl back. These too looked like teenagers on the carpet at the NBA awards last night, sharing smooches and exchanging smiles.

Are you feeling these get up?

How sweet! Keon has been by Nick’s side on more than this occasion recently. She was also there with him to celebrate his NBA Championship.

Congrats Champ @swaggyp1

Good for them!

