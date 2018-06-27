Black Girl Magic: This Bachelorette Weekend Retreat Might Be The Most Beautiful Thing We’ve Ever Seen

This Black Bride-To-Be’s Bachelorette Weekend Went Viral

This weekend our explore page was blessed with one of the most beautiful future bridal parties we’ve probably EVER seen on Instagram. One set of pictures, posted by Eniko Hart had over 125,000 likes.

Eniko’s photos chronicled her girls trip with good friend Kai Walton, who will be walking down the aisle soon. These pictures are the epitome of melanin poppington… for real.

And it begins! #WaltonDownTheAisle A post shared by Kai Walton (@kaibrittany) on Jun 22, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding Kai. Thanks for sharing your beautiful weekend photos!

