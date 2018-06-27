Black Girl Magic: This Bachelorette Weekend Retreat Might Be The Most Beautiful Thing We’ve Ever Seen

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

This Black Bride-To-Be’s Bachelorette Weekend Went Viral

This weekend our explore page was blessed with one of the most beautiful future bridal parties we’ve probably EVER seen on Instagram. One set of pictures, posted by Eniko Hart had over 125,000 likes.

Eniko’s photos chronicled her girls trip with good friend Kai Walton, who will be walking down the aisle soon. These pictures are the epitome of melanin poppington… for real.

And it begins! #WaltonDownTheAisle

A post shared by Kai Walton (@kaibrittany) on

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding Kai. Thanks for sharing your beautiful weekend photos!

Keep clicking for more great photos

Your friends are foes. My friends are goals. #WaltonDownTheAisle

A post shared by Kai Walton (@kaibrittany) on

Don’t need to ask you heard about us! #WaltonDownTheAisle

A post shared by Kai Walton (@kaibrittany) on

#waltondowntheaisle💍🇯🇲

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

Endless shades of melanin. #WaltonDownTheAisle

A post shared by ARTIERA (@artieraj) on

    Continue Slideshow

    ☀️🇯🇲 #waltondowntheaisle

    A post shared by Jenece Horton (@mua_jhorton) on

    🗣 JAMAICA JAMAICA 🇯🇲 #waltondowntheaisle #breathlessmontegobay

    A post shared by Dani Winger (@mswinger) on

    steam fish & okra body! 😜 @asherahswimwear 👙 #liveinasuit 🌊

    A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

    On a Sunday…..in Jamaica. 🇯🇲

    A post shared by ARTIERA (@artieraj) on

    Enjoying paradise 🇯🇲

    A post shared by Dani Winger (@mswinger) on

    NICE #WaltonDownTheAisle

    A post shared by Kai Walton (@kaibrittany) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus