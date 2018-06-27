Black Girl Magic: This Bachelorette Weekend Retreat Might Be The Most Beautiful Thing We’ve Ever Seen
This Black Bride-To-Be’s Bachelorette Weekend Went Viral
This weekend our explore page was blessed with one of the most beautiful future bridal parties we’ve probably EVER seen on Instagram. One set of pictures, posted by Eniko Hart had over 125,000 likes.
Eniko’s photos chronicled her girls trip with good friend Kai Walton, who will be walking down the aisle soon. These pictures are the epitome of melanin poppington… for real.
Congratulations on your upcoming wedding Kai. Thanks for sharing your beautiful weekend photos!
Besides being beautiful, one thing we really loved about this group of women was how they support one another. The group took a day to bring awareness to Dravet Syndrome.
Even on vacay we celebrate you Tay! Today is National Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day and there’s nothing I love better than supporting those that mean the most to me. Join us by wearing your purple today. #TodayWeWearPurple @dravetsyndromefoundation @mua_jhorton @kaibrittany @enikohart @andr3ahope @mswinger @darla__23 @dominiquebreanna @callmesweetp @b_code310