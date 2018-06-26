Bye Beeyotch! #PermitPatty Loses Weed Dispensary Deal While Little Girl Is Sent To Disneyland

#PermitPatty Loses Weed Deal, 8-Year-Old Jordan Gets Her Disney Wish

Karma works swiftly!

Alison Ettel, owner of a weed for dogs business in San Francisco who threatened to call the cops on an 8-year-old black child selling water has has something else to cry about. Earlier, she appeared on Today, crying tears of regret. After the internet figured out her identity, folks outed her as a drug dealing-bugaboo.

Welp! Now her little weed business is losing money and vendors.

As of today, Magnolia will no longer be carrying Treatwell Tinctures. After seeing this video of their CEO, calling the police on an 8-year-old entrepreneur selling water on a hot day, we decided without hesitation that we could no longer patronize her company.

On a brighter note, the young lady that was working so hard to sell water was doing it for a positive reason. She was trying to raise the funds to take herself and her family to Disneyland. A stranger heard about her goal, and donated 4 tickets to the park. Jordan’s mother, Erin Austin shared to news to her instagram followers.

What a great ending to all of this!