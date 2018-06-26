Bye Beeyotch! #PermitPatty Loses Weed Dispensary Deal While Little Girl Is Sent To Disneyland
Karma works swiftly!
Alison Ettel, owner of a weed for dogs business in San Francisco who threatened to call the cops on an 8-year-old black child selling water has has something else to cry about. Earlier, she appeared on Today, crying tears of regret. After the internet figured out her identity, folks outed her as a drug dealing-bugaboo.
Welp! Now her little weed business is losing money and vendors.
As of today, Magnolia will no longer be carrying Treatwell Tinctures. After seeing this video of their CEO, calling the police on an 8-year-old entrepreneur selling water on a hot day, we decided without hesitation that we could no longer patronize her company. To our amazing patients who use the Treatwell products, please know we are working to ensure we can bring on some new amazing and ethical brands. Treatwell was one of our best-selling products but to us, integrity is always before profits. For our remaining inventory, we are doing blow-out deals and donating all proceeds to a local non-profit. We would love to donate to an organization that provides opportunities to young women of color interested in becoming entrepreneurs. If you have any suggestions on non-profits for us to donate to or licensed and compliant tincture companies, please tag them below. #cannabiscommunity #integrityovereverything #magnoliaoakland
On a brighter note, the young lady that was working so hard to sell water was doing it for a positive reason. She was trying to raise the funds to take herself and her family to Disneyland. A stranger heard about her goal, and donated 4 tickets to the park. Jordan’s mother, Erin Austin shared to news to her instagram followers.
My cousin posted the video on twitter and it went viral on there so this man Brannon found out my daughter was selling bottles of water to go to Disneyland and he decided to buy her 4 tickets thank you so much @brannonmusic we thank and appreciate you so much. I never expected all of this to come from me posting a video of a woman who was harassing my daughter. Thank you for teaching her all people aren’t so shitty. ❤️🙏🏽
What a great ending to all of this!