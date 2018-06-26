10-Year-Old Boy Comes Out As Gay, Dies From Severe Head Injuries Covered In Cigarette Burns

Image via Getty

10-Year-Old Boy Dies From Head Injuries After Coming Out As Gay

According to Dailymail, 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos had just revealed to his family that he was gay, the Los Angeles branch of DCFS confirmed with police that Avalos revealed to that he “likes boys”.

A couple of weeks later, Anthony was found in his home with severe head injuries and covered in cigarette burns. He died days later the hospital. The boy’s parents, Heather Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Leiva, were under investigation back in 2015 when bruises began to appear on Anthony and his seven brothers and sisters.

Somehow there were 16 calls made to the local school as well as DCFS over the course of several years to report that the kids were being sexually abused, beaten and bruised, forced to fight one another, and forced to eat from the trash, and locked in extremely small spaces where they were forced to urinate and defecate.

Considering how derelict the DCFS appears to be, it should come as no surprise that neither the mother nor the boyfriend have been charged with Anthony’s death.

Investigation is pending. SMFH.