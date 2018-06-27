Sanctified Stuntin’: Bishop TD Jakes’ Swagtastic Versace Pulpit Drip Has Twitter Catching The Spirit
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
TD Jakes’ Versace Polo Sparks Jokes
During Bishop TD Jakes’ latest Sunday sermon, the pastor hit the pulpit in a busy Versace polo, looking like your recently saved former trapper uncle with a testimony on his heart.
Of course, social media being the place it is, folks were quick to take note of the rapper-ready style TD chose to deliver his #DontMissIt message this week and, ya know, completely ignore the word. But we digress…
The grand consensus was that Bishop Jakes’ “drip” had him looking ready for membership in the Migos…
Even Charlamagne took note…
Hit the flip for more reactions to TD’s traptastic ‘fit…
Getty/Instagram/Twitter