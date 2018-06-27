Mommy-To-B: Cardi Steps Through Her Bute Bartier Baby Shower With Her Husband Offset
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B And Offset Attend Their Baby Shower
Bardi’s lil baby is almost here!
The married Mama-to-be got together with family, friends, and of course, her hubby Offset to celebrate the impending arrival of her baby girl.
Cardi is due in just a few short weeks, and she definitely came through glowing in her shower gown with her man on her arm looking equally elated.
Awww, these two are looking extra bute and boo’d up.
Hit the flip for more from Cardi’s party, including some well-wishes from celeb guests in attendance…
Getty/Instagram