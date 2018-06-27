Mommy-To-B: Cardi Steps Through Her Bute Bartier Baby Shower With Her Husband Offset

Cardi B And Offset Attend Their Baby Shower

Bardi’s lil baby is almost here!

The married Mama-to-be got together with family, friends, and of course, her hubby Offset to celebrate the impending arrival of her baby girl.

Cardi is due in just a few short weeks, and she definitely came through glowing in her shower gown with her man on her arm looking equally elated.

You look soo beautiful @iamcardib A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Jun 26, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

Awww, these two are looking extra bute and boo’d up.

She’s soooo happy 💕 A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:43pm PDT

Hit the flip for more from Cardi’s party, including some well-wishes from celeb guests in attendance…

Getty/Instagram