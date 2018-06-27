C-Murder Requests His Sentence Be Thrown Out After Witness Recants Testimony 16 Years Later,

Witness In C-Murder Conviction Recants Testimony 16 Years Later

Former Cash Money rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller is hoping to become a free man once again after 15 years in prison over a crime it appears he did not commit.

A witness in C-Murder’s 2003 murder trial has come forward to say that he completely fabricated his testimony based on pressure from local police.

According to Nola.com, 35-year-old Kenneth Jordan has completely recanted his testimony that he saw Miller shoot and kill a teenage fan at Harvey nightclub in 2002.

Jordan claims that the Sherrif’s office arrested him a year after the nightclub incident in connection with the death of his infant daughter. The child’s mother was eventually charged with manslaughter and Jordan was found not culpable for the death, however, police began threatening him with a possible 10-year sentence over impregnating his then 16-year-old girlfriend (the age of consent in Louisiana is 17).

Jordan claims cops offered him leniency on his statutory charges in exchange for testimony that would pinpoint Miller as the shooter that evening back in 2002. Being “distraught and scared,” Jordan says he felt pressured to lie and took the officers’ deal. He did not have an opportunity to testify in Miller’s first trial, however served as the “star witness” in his 2009 retrial.

However now, he cannot let the lie he told to save himself as a teenager leave an innocent man in jail for life.

“I know that the individual who I saw shoot the gun was not Corey Miller.”

Miller’s attorney has filed a memorandum seeking a brand new trial for the former rapper. Jordan is set to appear on the Investigation Discovery (I.D. Channel) true-crime television show “Reasonable Doubt” on Wednesday 6/27 at 9pm to discuss his coercion into false testimony.

Wow, after all this time. Hopefully, C-Murder is able to get a fair trial this time around…

