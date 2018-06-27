Mo Money, Hov Money: Jay Z Is Reportedly Launching A New Investment Firm

Jay Z Might Be Launching His Own Investment Firm

The latest thing Jay Z is adding to his resumé is venture capitalist.

The entrepreneur is currently on a world tour with his wife, Beyoncé, but reportedly filed paperwork in California last month to launch an investment firm.

According to Business Insider, Jay is creating a fund called Marcy Venture Partners, thought to be an ode to his old stomping grounds the Marcy Houses. In addition to Hov, Walden Venture Capital’s managing director, Lawrence Marcus, and Roc Nation’s president, Jay Brown, are also set to spearhead the founding of this venture capital firm.

This actually isn’t the first time the rapper has set his sights on Silicon Valley. Last year, he immersed himself into the venture capital world by launching investment platform Arrive, which aids start-ups and businesses with branding support.

By adding more investment opportunities to his repertoire, it looks like the mogul is well on his way to becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire.