Teyana Taylor Talks To Big Boy About Feeling Rushed To Meet The Release Date For ‘K.T.S.E.’ [Video]

Teyana Taylor Details Her Process In Making Her New Album

Teyana Taylor stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood on the heels of the release of her new album, K.T.S.E.

Throughout the interview, Teyana talks about feeling rushed to meet the release date Kanye set for her, cutting songs off the project, and why she will be updating and “finishing” the album later even after it’s release. She also discusses R&B making a comeback, how she handles collaborations, and the key to making a sexy track.